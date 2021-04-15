The social network Instagram began to test a function that allows users to choose whether they want to hide the information from the post “like” counter, a feature that they would eventually put to the test in Facebook.

Since 2019, although only in the testing phase, Instagram stopped showing automatically for some users the likes counter of posts, so people can focus more on content and less on popularity.

Now, Instagram advanced on a small percentage of its users globally, also as a test, the possibility of choose between three options on how they see the “likes” on the platform, as posted by the TechCrunch site.

The first of them hide all counters of “likes” of Instagram, while the second only removes them in the user’s own publications. Third keeps information intact as up to now and continues to report the “likes”.

If the experiment with Instagram “likes” is successful, the feature could stay permanently. Photo: Shutterstock

This configuration can be set both from the settings menu of the social network as in each publication separately, through the three-point button on the ‘posts’.

The experience of hiding the “likes”

If the ongoing experiment on Instagram proves successful, the ability to hide “likes” could be permanent and even extended to its owner, Facebook.

“In 2019, we began to hide the ‘Like’ account among a small group of people to determine if it eased the pressure of posting on Instagram,” a Facebook source told AFP.

“Some people found it beneficial, but others wanted to see the ‘Like’ counter to track the most popular.”

Some experts claim that “likes” can be addictive and have devastating effects. Photo: Shutterstock

Counting “Likes” on social media posts can be considered a sign of status or wealth, raising mental health concerns.

Some experts say that the insatiable search for “Likes” can be addictive and have devastating effects, especially for the very young.

“We are doing this test on Instagram to start, but we are also exploring doing something similar on Facebook,” the spokesperson said.

In this regard, the social network of Mark Zuckerberg He said he’s been working with experts to understand how design tweaks – like the one being tested on Instagram – can help the well-being of users by giving them control over how they want to interact with the service.

On the other hand, Facebook confirmed that it is preparing the arrival of a similar function to its eponymous social network, with a test that will allow users to hide the “like” counters if they wish. The function will begin to be tested in the next few weeks, according to anticipated.

With information from AFP.