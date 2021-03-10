The social network Instagram began to test a new accessibility feature to its Stories with the introduction of new stickers that allow to show automatic text transcriptions speech of the user and at the same time adds with the function you added in Instagram TV by the end of 2020.

As revealed by the journalist Matt Navarra on his Twitter profile, the new sticker, called CC Captions, has started to show up to some Instagram Stories users.

By selecting this option -a sticker More than the natives of the social network, Instagram shows a text transcription of the user’s voice, which is automatically generated and displayed in real time.

As is usually the case with these elements, Instagram allows you to customize the appearance of the sticker of transcription, to which it is possible to change the position of the text, the type of font, its size or color, among other aesthetic aspects.

On the other hand, Instagram confirmed to the Engadget site that automatic transcription is a feature in evidence and that for the moment it was not launched globally for all users of the social network.

The new “Captions” sticker will allow you to add captions to Instagram Stories.

Captions on Instagram TV

Thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and automated learning tools, Instagram launched in September 2020 an automatic subtitling system in Spanish and in a dozen languages ​​for the videos uploaded to the IGTV platform, as from the company owned by Facebook noted as a step to the inclusion of people with hearing difficulties.

The initiative is part of an extensive investigation that Mark Zuckerberg’s company has been carrying out for the use of artificial intelligence for the automated understanding of written and spoken human language.

In this regard, they promise that this technology “adjusting the quality of the function”, that is, it will “learn” from the use that people give it.

To use the function, those interested will have to activate the subtitles in the settings and these will appear when the volume of the device is reduced to zero.

There will also be a drop-down menu in the video with an on / off option that will display the primary language detected.

Instagram had already launched in 2018 the automatic alternative text tool so that people with visual disabilities could listen to descriptions of photos and profile through the screen reader.

Regarding language learning, last August, Facebook had launched a development so that researchers could use about 13 thousand “human-human” dialogues to “train” chatbots -that is, chat channels that are served by artificial intelligence systems- specialized in selling products online.

Subtitling technology was already used by other video platforms, Google’s best known YouTube, also supported by automated learning technology or machine learning.

SL