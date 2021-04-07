The company, “Instagram”, which is owned by “Facebook”, has warned users of a new fraud in circulation trying to steal their login details by falsifying “copyright infringement”.

Although the message appears to be from the “Instagram Copyright Help Center”, the company has confirmed that it will never communicate with users via direct messages about copyright violations, and it advises users not to click or respond to any links in the messages.

Instagram also warned its application users of this fraud through its official Twitter account.

The fraud letter reads: “A copyright infringement has been detected in a post on your account. If you believe the copyright infringement is wrong, you must provide feedback. Otherwise, your account will be closed within 24 hours.”

The message then prompts users to click the “Submit Feedback” link.

And worryingly, if you clicked on the link without knowing, you would be asked to enter your username and password, allowing fraudsters to access your personal data.