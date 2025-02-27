In a market where user attention is the most precious good, every second account. Would it be a good idea to ask users to download another app for what they already do on Instagram? Goal seems willing to run that risk. As Adam Mosseri revealed to company employees, Instagram is considering re -launching reels as an independent application.

The play is no accident. Tiktok, its greatest rival, faces regulatory pressures in the United States, which opens a goal chance. If Tiktok disappears or weakens in this market, who will stay with its millions of users? With an independent reels app, Goal could be preparing for that stage.

Goal and its commitment to video: a long -term strategy

Goal has been trying to compete with Tiktok for years. From the arrival of Reels in 2020, The company has invested in improving its algorithmencourage creators and enhance the format of short videos. The creation of an independent app seems the next logical step.

But It is not the only goal play in this sector. In January, Edits launcheda video editing application that rivals with Capcut, the popular Bytedance tool (owner of Tiktok). With these movements, Meta seeks not only to capture users, but also attract creators looking for professional tools for their contents.

Uncertainty about Tiktok and the target opportunity

Tiktok’s future in the US is uncertain. For years, American legislators have expressed concern about the security of the platform data due to its link with Bytedance, a company based in China. The possibility of restrictions or even a total prohibition has been on the table.

In this context, goal wants to be ready to absorb users who could leave Tiktok if their availability in the US is compromised. An independent Reels application could serve as a direct alternative for creators and spectators looking for a similar ecosystem.

Can Reels succeed as an independent app?

Although the goal strategy seems well thought out, it is not exempt from risks. The main challenge will be to convince users to download and use a new application when they already have access to Reels within Instagram.

Previous cases have not been encouraging. In 2018, Meta launched Lasso, a short video app designed to compete with Tiktok. However, it never took off and was closed in 2020. The big difference is that Reels already has a solid user base within Instagram, which could facilitate its transition to an independent app.

The possible impact on creators and brands

If Meta makes Reels work as a separate platform, content creators could benefit from new tools and greater monetization opportunities. Like Tiktok, An independent reels could optimize its algorithms to improve visibility of the videos and facilitate the viralization of content.

Brands and advertisers could also benefit. An exclusive space for Reels would allow the goal to design more segmented advertising strategies, without interference from the Instagram main feed. This would open new opportunities for digital marketing and advertising in short videos.

Have you learned from your mistakes?

The success or failure of an independent reels will depend on whether target has learned from its past mistakes. Can Tiktok differentiate yourself enough? Will users adopt the new app? And, most importantly, will you be able to retain creators and advertisers who are already accustomed to Instagram?

For now, the company has not officially confirmed its plans, but if you finally take the step, the panorama of the short -term video could change significantly. The big question is whether users will be willing to follow the goal in this new experiment.