It is unknown when the issues will be resolved. It is also not clear how many users are affected by this.

On Twitter, users are complaining that their accounts are suddenly blocked. Others say that people they follow suddenly seem to have disappeared from the platform. Also on the site allestoringen.nl are many reports of problems with Instagram. The reports come from all over the world.

Last Tuesday there was also a malfunction at Meta (which includes WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram). Whatsapp users worldwide were unable to receive or send apps in the morning. A few hours later it was fixed. A cause of the outage was not disclosed.

