Users from different countries claim that Instagram accounts were suspended by the platform on Monday morning (31). On the website Downdetector, which gathers reports of problems on websites and apps, Instagram already had more than 1,200 complaints at 11 am. In addition to blocked accounts, there are reports of users who have lost a large number of followers at the same time.

“We know that some people are having difficulties accessing their Instagram accounts. We are investigating and we apologize for the inconvenience”, informed the company Meta, which manages the platform, to G1.

The problem occurs in at least seven countries. In addition to Brazil, complaints were made in Italy, Turkey, Thailand, France, Chile and Japan.