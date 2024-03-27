Home page World

Press Split

The latest Instagram feature expands networking: Users can now link their Facebook pages directly in their Instagram profile, but what does that look like?

The latest update from Instagram ,the popular platform for influencer marketingnow allows a larger number of users to use their Facebook-Link pages directly in their Instagram profile, like NEXTG.tv reported. This development signals a further step towards seamless integration within the Facebook family of companies and emphasizes the importance of a well-connected online presence for brands and individuals.

Users can now link their Facebook pages directly in their Instagram profile. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Focus on user-friendliness: Linking Instagram and Facebook

The feature, which has been in a testing phase for some time, is now being rolled out more widely. It allows Instagram users to easily add a direct link to their Facebook page. This makes cross-promotion between the two platforms much easier and users can expand their reach without using third-party tools. Blocking a user is also possible across multiple platforms. If a user is blocked on Instagram, this Automatically transfer blocking to threads.

Since Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012, the services have become increasingly interconnected. The new link function is another sign of this ongoing integration. Through this networking, users can present their content consistently across both platforms and thus create synergies. Also introduced Meta Cross-posting feature for Facebook and Threads to help creators and brands save time.

Benefits for content creators and businesses

For influencers, content creators and companies, this innovation means a significant simplification in maintaining their online identity. You can point your Instagram followers directly to your Facebook page, for example to promote events, provide customer service, or simply strengthen your community on both platforms.

The feature will be rolled out gradually and is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks. Instagram states that the community's feedback will be taken into account and incorporated into further updates. In this way, the platform remains in constant dialogue with its users in order to continuously improve the user experience. The company also recently tested Follow requests with reasons on Instagram.