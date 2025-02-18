Instagramthe mobile application and social network owned by Goalis testing a new button for users to indicate that They don’t like a comment of a publication or a reel. This was explained by Adam Mosseri, responsible for the app, through a publication of Threads, that ads already proves on the platform, in which he comments that this gives people a private way of indicating that he is not comfortable according to what comment.

Goal ensures that this is done to contribute to Improve the quality of the comments section and that users can show their disagreement or indicate the most unpleasant that are registered in some publication in the form of a photo or video, in addition to the reels, according to Techcrunch. Of course, make clear that At the moment it is a test that “it is being carried out with a very small group of selected people” and that there is no No count of the “I don’t like”, besides being totally Anonymous





That is, no one can know who has pressed in the option of “I don’t like” in a comment, but in relation to that count, Mosseri added that, over time, those who do not like “count for their classification” and could Test a place them in the lower part of the comments areabeing the least visible. He acknowledges that he has hope that this helps the comments “be more friendly” on Instagram.

