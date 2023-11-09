Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

Discovered backend code suggests: Instagram’s Threads app is preparing for the EU market to offer users new ways to connect.

Instagram Threads, an innovative messaging app originally launched in 2019 by Instagram introduced, may be poised for a significant expansion into the European Union. Threads, which has transformed from its original conception as a private messaging app to a platform for public, text-based discussions, could soon be available to EU citizens.

Threads could soon also be available to users in the EU. © Muhammad Ibrahim Ali/Imago

Restart with global reach and hints of EU expansion

After its revamp in 2021, Threads experienced a global revival in over 100 countries in July 2023. The platform, now structured similarly to the former Twitter – now known as X – focuses on public discussions and offers users the opportunity to participate in multiple conversations in real time, in the form of threads.

The discovery of new backend code by well-known leaker Alessandro Paluzzi suggests that Threads could soon be available to EU users. This move would introduce the app to a market that is for its strict data protection legislation is known. The EU has set standards for data protection with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which forces companies to take user privacy seriously and to act transparently.

Synergy with Instagram: Connecting Meta’s two platforms

Threads’ connection to Instagram is a crucial factor in its success. The ability to share followers and accounts between both services provides a seamless user experience and promotes networking. Integrating Threads into Instagram’s ecosystem could also help expand the user base and strengthen loyalty to the platform. Finally, the Switch between multiple profiles introduced.

The challenge for Meta Platforms will be to bring the app into line with EU regulations. The fact that EU citizens already found alternative ways to use the app shows the great interest and potential for successful expansion. The platform, which currently operates without advertising, only plans to monetize once it has reached a critical mass of users. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, has made it clear that advertising will only be introduced at a later stage. Plans are probably being made for this at the moment, just like last time with WhatsApp.