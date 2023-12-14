After the launch in July in one hundred countries and in English, Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's new creation, arrives in Europe today. This app, created by the same company that owns giants like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, presents itself as a platform for sharing text updates and participating in public conversations. Developed by the Instagram team, Threads is in direct competition with Musk's former Twitter, X, exploiting a market niche generated by the current issues faced by the latter. The distinctive feature of Threads is the ability to publish messages of up to 500 characters, exceeding the Twitter limit and aligning with that offered by Mastodon. The user can enrich their posts with photos, videos of up to five minutes and web links, offering sharing versatility that goes beyond simple text.

Access to Threads is easier for Instagram users: once you have downloaded the app on the App Store and Play Store you can access directly, maintaining your username and, if present, profile verification. From here, you can automatically follow accounts you already follow on Instagram, as well as discover new profiles within the app. The default feed combines posts from people you follow with recommended content, offering a varied overview of what's happening in the community. Threads quickly reached 100 million users after launching in July, attracting household names like Shakira and Gordon Ramsay. Its initial success indicates strong interest from the public, although active user numbers have declined over time.

Meta promptly responded to two initial user criticisms: the presence of a mixed feed and the absence of keyword search. Recently, the company introduced the ability to choose between a standard feed and one that only shows posts from followed accounts, in chronological order. Furthermore, the introduction of a keyword search function is planned, which will allow more targeted and personalized content navigation. On the security front, Threads inherits many of Instagram's features, allowing users to filter unwanted content and manage interactions with other users. It follows the same policies as Instagram, with a particular focus on the protection of minors and the possibility of managing one's visibility and interaction within the app.