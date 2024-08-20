FromHenning Rosenstengel close

Instagram is testing a vertical profile grid that could replace the square format. This change could have a major impact on the user experience and the work of creators.

Instagram, the popular platform for influencer marketing, may be facing a significant change in the way profile content is displayed. The platform is currently testing a vertical profile grid that could replace the current square format. This adjustment would be a response to the growing popularity of vertical formats such as Reels, which now make up a large part of the content posted, such as NextG.tv reported.

Vertical display as the new standard?

Some Instagram users recently noticed that their profile view was displayed in a vertical format, instead of the previously usual square grid. This discovery led to speculation, which has now been confirmed by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri in an Instagram story. He explained that Instagram is indeed testing a vertical profile grid, as the majority of content is now posted in vertical formats such as 3:4 or 9:16. Mosseri described cropping these formats to the square grid as “brutal” and inconvenient for users.

Why the vertical grid?

The switch to a vertical grid reflects the changing way in which content is displayed on Instagram consumed. Reels in particular have established themselves as a dominant format, driving tremendous growth on both Instagram and Facebook. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has highlighted that video formats, including Reels, now account for over 60% of time spent on the platforms. With over 200 billion daily views and 3.5 billion reshares per day, Reels have become an essential part of the user experience.

Impact on creators and social media managers

While this development is an improvement for many users, it could cause unrest among creators and social media managers. Many have adapted their profile aesthetics to the square format over the years and developed templates accordingly. A switch to the vertical grid would possibly require further adjustment and additional work to keep the profile view harmonious and appealing. Instagram could solve the problem by letting users decide for themselves which format they want to use.

