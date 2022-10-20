





Instagram is in the testing phase of a feature that will allow users to add music to their profile, as is already the case with Facebook. This feature will be visible on the Instagram profile, just below the bio and links.

Famous for managing to leak data from social networks, Alessandro Paluzzi shared on his Twitter account some screenshots of the latest tool. To prove it, he demonstrated how this would work and added Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up” to his account.

The new tool should allow users a new way to customize their accounts, because, in addition to putting their information and links, they will soon be able to insert their favorite songs through a player.

According to the images, in the “edit profile” tab, users of the platform will be able to put a song in the new form field, in which it is written “Select your song”. In this way, it will be possible to choose which song will be played, in addition to adding a caption with up to 40 characters. When saving the changes, the user will be able to see the chosen song in the bio just below the field for the links.

The music tool being tested by the social network is also similar to a feature installed on MySpace in the 2000s. At that time, users were able to add music to their profiles on this social network.








