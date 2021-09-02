Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 02.09.2021 07:07:04

Is Instagram failing you? Does the social network not load you? Don’t worry, it’s not your internet, they didn’t block you, it’s a failure. Instagram, social network that belongs to Facebook, suffered a worldwide drop, Today, September 2, he confirmed it DownDetector and hundreds of users who went to Twitter to tell and verify that Instagram was crashing.

Through the platform that detects and reports the failures of social networks, DownDetector, it was reported that Instagram was crashing since dawn. And it is that according to his report, from 01:32 hours the failures began to be reported.

“User reports indicate that Instagram has been having problems since 1:32 am”, reported the reporting platform.

However, despite the fact that the social network had stabilized for a moment, the flaw is still present. This has been made clear by some users. The flaw is that Instagram does not load, it does not open and while it goes, a message opens that informs that there is an error and that they are already working on it.

Instagram users complain on Twitter; they react with memes

As expected, netizens have not hesitated to show their concern about the failure of Instagram. Some netizens have even reacted with funny memes. Here are some of them:

Grb