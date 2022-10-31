An unknown number of Instagram users have been unable to log into their accounts today. The platform has confirmed the problem on its official Twitter profile around three in the afternoon, Spanish peninsular time, although it has not explained the reason: “We are aware that some of you are having problems accessing your Instagram account. We are looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

A spokeswoman for Instagram in Spain has assured that at the moment they are investigating what has caused these access problems and that they will offer more information throughout the day. Users explain, in some cases, that their accounts have disappeared. In others, they can not access. And others say they have lost followers.

About two hours after the first users reported the access drops on the platform, some of these users They have assured on Twitter that the service had returned. An Instagram user in Spain explains to EL PAÍS that at 2:17 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, she got the message, “while using the app”, that her account had been suspended, and a little before 4:00 p.m. she was able to access your profile normally. Regarding the lost followers, other users tell on Twitter that they have not yet recovered them.

Last Tuesday, WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, suffered a drop of several hours around the world

According to web DownDetector, specialized in detecting mishaps in services connected to the Internet in real time, 73% of Instagram users reported problems when logging in, and 11% in loading, since two in the afternoon, Spanish peninsular time. The number of monthly active Instagram users forecast for the year 2022 is approximately 1.27 billion. This value represents an increase of nearly 20 million compared to the users estimated for 2021, according to Statistical data.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

