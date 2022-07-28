Instagram Little by little, it is losing the identity by which it was initially characterized, thanks to the fact that the platform has dedicated itself to wanting to emulate what the competition is doing. That’s what we’ve come to realize TikTokwith the reels of the content creators, and it seems that they want to continue borrowing ideas, but now with BeReal.

One of the ideas with which this platform is seeking to innovate is taking photos with the front and rear cameras at the same time, and they also invite this action to be carried out at specific times of the day. As its slogan in the title says, it is seeking to bring out the true self of people instead of having a production that takes hours.

in an apparent attempt to copy the popular app BeReal, Instagram is rolling out its own feature (called ‘Dual’) to take disappearing photos using the front and back cameras simultaneously left is IG stories, right is BeReal pic.twitter.com/TuOeR3N0PE — paris martineau (@parismartineau) July 28, 2022

This way of taking photos has been copied as is by Instagram, only that the objective is somewhat different, because at no time do they tell you at what moment the image should be taken. On the contrary, the photo can be taken when the user prefers it, removing the fun factor that BeReal has implemented, and making this just another feature in the heap.

It is worth mentioning that this option is called Dual in the application of Goal, and some users can already use it to see how it works and what environments it performs best on. Not everyone has been able to give it a first look, this is because little by little it will arrive. Thus, one more idea that Instagram takes from a patent with a smaller audience.

Via: Twitter