Steinfurt – whether on a bike, surfboard or skateboard: the mouse “Küddel” conquers Instagram in the storm. Usually, gardening mice are only glimpsed. They are rather shy and certainly not pose in front of the camera. But amateur photographer Alexa Körner has managed to use a mouse Instagram star close.

Instagram star: Over 4,000 people follow the mouse online

The little garden mouse “Küddel” has even made it to local television. The little rodent’s breakthrough came via the social media platform Instagram. And the instinct of the amateur photographer Körner has so far proven to be correct. She found the new one Instagram star in your own garden. Today she already has over 4,000 followers.

From thief to star: Before the Instagram career, “Küddel” was regularly stolen

The little mouse must have had a turbulent life before her big breakthrough. Because in front of their steep Instagram career she was caught stealing several times. That’s the only way it got Social media star only in the focus of Alexa Körner.

The photographer noticed the little “Küddel” when he stole food from the bird house. Then she built the little rodent’s own stage.

She always sat in the bird feeder and ate the birds’ food. I wanted more of that, so I set up a small stage and put a few nuts there every day.

Star on Instagram: Before Christmas 2020 there was a photo of the mouse every day

After the little thief was “caught” for the first time in early November 2020, the photographer from Steinfurt began building the mouse feeding station. The Instagram star But there wasn’t just food there. The nuts for the little mouse were skillfully placed in a mini-world specially set up for this purpose. In addition to children’s toys, the photographer also uses various decorative items for the miniature world.

This resulted in photos that look as if “Küddel” was surfing, cycling or diving into the halfpipe on a skateboard. The mouse from Münsterland also shortened the waiting for the Christmas 2020 for thousands of thousands on Instagram. Every day there was a new sweet photo of the in its own advent calendar Instagram star. (Lucas Maier)