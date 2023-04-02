Instagram needs no introduction, it is one of the most used social networks of all time and loved by millions of daily active users. Scrolling through the home page, liking your friends’ posts and watching stories are now daily leisure activities! But today we are here to tell you about a new and very interesting feature that will allow you to share your experience on social media with your friends quickly and easily!

Instagram: You can now save posts to shared collections with friends!

How many times have you scrolled through your Instagram home and seen a post that reminded you of a relative or friend, perhaps with the desire to show it to them to laugh about it together? After all, the beauty of social media is precisely that of being able to share one’s interests and experiences!

Well, so far sharing a post has been possible via direct messages: with a simple dart-shaped button, you can in fact send it via chat to whoever you prefer and then start talking about it via message in private chat. However Instagram has now thought to implement a really nice new feature which will allow you not only to share the posts with whoever you prefer, but also to ensure that everyone can keep them and have them at hand without get lost in the maze of a long chat.

What are we talking about? Of the collections of posts saved shared! The collections feature has already existed on Instagram for quite some time now: as you already know, when you save a post to keep it using the appropriate bookmark icon, you can put it inside a collection, some sort of folder which you can call whatever you like and which will contain whatever you put inside. In short, do you usually save cooking recipes, photos of landscapes, paintings and poems? You can organize everything in handy folders to avoid confusion. Well, this new feature will allow you to share these collections even with friends and family!

Using them is very simple, easy and intuitive. When you save a post on Instagram via the bookmark icon, you can now click on “create a new collection” and mark it as collaborative, give it a name and then activate the option “allow friends to join this collection”. This way they will be able to addi up to 250 people who will be able not only to view its content, but also to add and remove posts of all kinds (photos, videos, reels…). Collaborative collections can also be created within a chat, so that, for example, all members of a group can contribute, thus increasing the personalization of conversations and discussions with friends.

Obviously there are some small ones restrictive rules quite intuitive: for example if a post from a private account is added to a collection, obviously only those who follow the account will be able to view it in such a way as to keep the privacy of the user. Also, if a post is deleted from the original account, it will also disappear from the collection. All things that actually already happened when a post was shared via direct.

However, another important aspect to take into account is that once a collaborative collection is created it will no longer be possible to make it private. And if you’re part of a collection made together with other people, you won’t be able to share it further later. Finally, keep in mind that all this is possible via Android or iOS application, while as regards the web has not yet been declared anything about.

In short, we are faced with a feature that certainly no one expected on Instagram and no one knew they needed, but which in practice they can prove to be really useful. You can obviously use them to save memes and funny posts with which to laugh all together, or to save posts and motivational phrases that can help keep the right spirit during difficult times.

But they can also be more useful for planning a trip or vacation and easily sharing interesting ideas, or for helping with a choice (such as which car to buy, furniture for a new home, choosing the location for your wedding, etc. ), where you want the advice of friends and relatives. Our recommendation is therefore to test them properly and above all to indulge yourself, in order to find them the most suitable use for you!