From: Henning Rosenstengel

Instagram, as a platform for creative minds and influencers, has developed various mechanisms over the years to ensure the quality of content.

The “Shadowban” on Instagram is one of these mechanisms that causes a lot of questions and uncertainty among the community. But what exactly is a shadowban?

The definition of the shadowban on Instagram and how does it work?

A shadowban, often referred to as a “silent ban” or “ghost ban,” is a covert sanction that limits the visibility of a user’s posts without notifying them. Not only Instagram uses this function, but also platforms like TikTok use this approach to protect yourself from spam.

When a user is shadowbanned, their posts, comments, and even hashtags become invisible to other users, although they continue to appear normal to the affected user themselves. This means that the posts will not appear in followers’ feeds or under the hashtags used. This leads to a drastic decrease in interactions and reach.

A shadowban is often referred to as a “silent ban” or “ghost ban”. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Purpose of the shadowban on Instagram and the effects of it

The main purpose of this mechanism is to combat inappropriate behavior, repeated rule violations or spam activities. Instead of blocking or notifying the user directly, the shadowban serves as a kind of “silent time penalty”. It is intended to encourage users to reconsider their behavior and respect Instagram’s guidelines.

The impact of a shadowban can be devastating for content creators. Reduced visibility means less engagement, less follower growth, and in the case of business accounts, potentially less revenue.

What you should do if you are shadowbanned

If you suspect that you have been shadowbanned, you should first make sure that this is indeed the case. Through special tests you can determine whether you are really shadowbanned. If it turns out you are affected, there are tried and tested methods to to remove and get rid of the shadowban. After you have taken steps to resolve the shadowban, you can Shadowban duration Better estimate and understand how long your content may have been restricted.