Social network tested new interface with some users since May; platform will also have fewer recommended posts

Instagram has suspended changes to its feed that showed videos in full screen, as it does on TikTok. The platform feed will also have fewer recommended posts from profiles that are not followed by users.

“I’m glad we took the risk, if we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough. But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup.” said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in interview to the website platformer.

The social network has been testing switching videos to full screens since May with some users, but has received susceptible criticism. Among the critics were giant profiles of the platform, such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

TikTok’s growing success has caused Meta shifts. Company executives have expressed greater urgency in recent weeks to increase ‘Reels’, similar to the Chinese app’s short video format popular with younger users.

On Thursday (21.Jul.2022), the Goal communicated which is reshaping the feed Facebook’s main focus for prioritizing new content, with popular posts from accounts users don’t follow, including reels and stories.

With the news, the feed current news, with recent posts from friends, pages, and groups that users actively choose to follow, will be moved to a separate new tab called feeds.

Fall

Meta announced on Wednesday (July 27, 2022) that Facebook lost 2 million users in the 2nd quarter of 2022. The group also recorded its 1st quarterly revenue loss in history, down 1% over the same period. last year. Here’s the intact of the report (170 KB, in English).