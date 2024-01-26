Home page World

Instagramthe popular platform for visual content, has introduced a new feature that revolutionizes the way Reels are handled. Users now have the option to move their Reels to drafts instead of deleting them. This update brings a significant improvement for content creators, offering more flexibility in handling their creations. Also Avatar stickers for comments under pictures and reels on Instagram were introduced last.

Instagram is introducing a new feature: Reels can now be moved to drafts instead of deleting them.

New feature: Move Reels to Drafts

Previously, Instagram users only had the option to either post or delete their Reels after they were created. The latest update expands these options: Users can now move their Reels to a draft folder. This feature is particularly useful for content creators who want to revise their works before publishing or post at a later date.

Benefits of the new draft feature

Flexibility in content creation: Users can work on their Reels, save them and finish them at a later time. Time saving: By moving to drafts, projects that have already been started can be quickly picked up again without having to start over. Promoting creativity: This feature allows you to capture spontaneous ideas and develop them later, increasing creative freedom.

The application is simple and intuitive. After a Reel is created, the option to save it to Drafts will appear. These drafts can later be found in the profile area under a special tab and can be edited or posted directly there.

Instagram's decision to allow moving Reels to Drafts is a clear sign that the platform is committed to continuously considering the needs of its users and supporting the creative process. This new feature represents a significant expansion for all Instagram users who want to express their creativity on the platform. Most recently, the platform tested a function where Follower requests on Instagram must be justified can.