Home page World

Press Split

Instagram is expanding Reels to up to 3 minutes to compete with platforms like TikTok and increase engagement and revenue potential.

Instagram, the popular platform for influencer marketing, expands the scope of its popular Reels feature by offering select users the ability to create videos up to three minutes long. This development is an important milestone in the evolution of Instagram as a digital content platform and could have far-reaching impacts on social media marketing and content production.

Instagram is testing longer Reels: A strategic step with an eye on the future

Previously, Instagram Reels were limited to a maximum length of 90 seconds, a restriction that has been in effect since April 2022. The expansion to three minutes follows the trend of other platforms such as TikTok, which have already successfully introduced longer video formats. According to the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter)which shows the new function threads shows, Instagram now allows you to upload and combine imported clips up to this new length requirement, although creating such long videos directly in the app is not yet supported.

This innovation appears to be part of a limited test, but signals Instagram's intention to expand the Reels format and strengthen its reach and influence. Longer videos give content creators and brands more flexibility and room for creativity, which can ultimately lead to increased user engagement and monetization opportunities. It's a logical step to work with platforms like TikTok to compete.

Instagram is expanding Reels to up to 3 minutes to compete with platforms like TikTok and increase engagement and revenue potential. © Jakub Porzycki via www.imago-images.de

The growing importance of Reels: Mark Zuckerberg provides insights

Reels play a central role in the strategy of Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebookto increase user engagement and retention. With over 200 billion views and 3.5 billion reshares daily, Reels far surpasses other video formats in terms of visibility and engagement. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of Reels and the discovery algorithm as the main driver of user engagement and future revenue streams.

The company is continuously working to optimize the user experience by introducing a new Meta AI algorithm for improved video recommendations, which has already led to significant increases in usage time, such as NEXTG.tv reported. These developments aim to expand the reach and possibilities in influencer marketing and thus maximize sales potential.