instagramthe mobile application and social network owned by Goaljust implemented the function schedule direct messagesbut it has gone almost unnoticed. In fact, it has been discovered by a social media expert named LindSey Gabmble and later confirmed to TechCrunchto which Goal added that it is being rolled out to users around the world. Therefore, we are going to explain to you what this long-awaited and useful function of instagram.

How do you schedule a direct message on Instagram?

The feature was discovered by Gamble and shared on Threads. Afterwards, the company Zuckerberg I confirmed to the aforementioned media that it was being implemented worldwide. Above all, this novelty is useful for those who wish schedule broadcast messages at affordable times or communicate with other people who live in places with different time zones.

To schedule a direct message it is very simple. You simply have to write the message and hold the blue button to send it. Then you just have to choose the date and time that in which you want the message to be sent and you would have it. Additionally, you can schedule a message up to 29 days in advance.

When you schedule it, you will be able to see a banner indicating that you have a scheduled message every time you open the chat until it is sent, but as explained from pcmagduring the tests carried out they have discovered that does not yet offer the option to edit a scheduled text messagebut press and hold to send it immediately, copy it or delete it.

Instagram emphasizes that this function can only be used if you want to schedule a text message, but that does not support memes, posts, stories, videos… That is, you will have to send those in real time. Despite the latter, it is a measure that can help those who have to communicate with many contacts (influencers, companies, followers or clients).





