Instagram has over a billion users worldwide and is also the most popular platform among social networks. Even with the BundesligaClubs should of course not be missing their own account. Of the 18 clubs in the German upper house of football, three clubs can boast a number of subscribers over the million mark. The clear leader is that FC Bayern Munich.
24.7 million users have subscribed to the German record champions on Instagram. This means that Bayern have more followers than the rest of the clubs combined. The closest pursuer of the triple winner is BVB, which with twelve million subscribers can show almost half. The podium is completed by Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The Werkself cracked the million mark a few weeks ago.
Arminia Bielefeld is in last place in the ranking. The newcomer is also the only Bundesliga club whose number of followers is only in the five-digit range. However, East Westphalia is not far from the 100,000 mark. This is likely to exceed the Arminia in the foreseeable future.
Club followers
1.) FC Bayern Munich 24.7 million
2.) Borussia Dortmund 12 million
3.) Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.1 million
4.) FC Schalke 04 956 thousand
5.) RB Leipzig 896 thousand
6.) Borussia M’gladbach 611 thousand
7.) Eintracht Frankfurt 516 thousand
8.) VfL Wolfsburg 477 thousand
9.) Werder Bremen 361 thousand
10.) 1. FC Cologne 359 thousand
11.) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 326 thousand
12.) VfB Stuttgart 286 thousand
13.) Hertha BSC 193 thousand
14.) FC Augsburg 159 thousand
15.) 1. FSV Mainz 05 150 thousand
16.) SC Freiburg 146 thousand
17.) 1. FC Union Berlin 119 thousand
18.) Arminia Bielefeld 92 thousand
