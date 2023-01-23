Instagram is one of the most popular social networks ever, now known and used by millions of users for years. Over time it has been updated and evolved quite a bit, leaving many satisfied and many others with a bitter taste, but today we want to tell you about a new feature that won’t let you down!

Instagram introduces Quiet Mode

We know by now, we spend far too much time with the smartphone in hand. After all, scrolling through social media and putting a few likes on our friends’ seemingly perfect lives is certainly more fun than working and having to deal with daily commitments. However, if you too think that you have become a little too “addicted” to this platform, Instagram will help you, thank you to the new Quiet Mode.

This is a feature that allows users to only temporarily disable the receipt of notifications, in a totally programmable way, so as to make it activate autonomously in the time slots you prefer. In this way, no notifications can disturb you or entice you to take your phone, helping you to maintain focus on other aspects of your life.

Anyone who sends a message will see that the user they are contacting has this mode active and will be warned that the notification could be displayed with a little delay, and everything will also be shown on the status of the various users. Furthermore, a reminder will be addressed to the younger ones, inviting them to take advantage of the new mechanics especially if they pass too much time on the platform late at night.

Nothing is specified in more detail but the function has already been enabled in the USA, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. With a little luck, if the promises are kept, everything will also be extended to many other countries, obviously including also Italy. So keep an eye out!