Internet users created an Instagram account on Sunday night (8.jan.2023) to identify the participants in acts of vandalism and depredation in Brasília. Called “Countercoup Brazil”, the profile lists photos, names, social networks and performance of people who appear in images of the act.

As of 8:15 am on Monday (Jan 9), the account already had 582,000 followers and 115 publications, most identifying extremists. “Profile for the identification of criminals who attack democracy in Brazil!”, says the description on Instagram.

See some posts:

There are also posts in which the profile administrator publishes a photo of the participant in the act and asks his followers to help with identification. “Help identify the criminal who stole a toga (clothing) from the STF“, he requested.

The participants in the acts are right-wing extremists. Most were dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claim to be patriots and advocate military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

PGR SEEKS TO IDENTIFY EXTREMISTS

With the same objective of identifying the extremists who participated in the invasion of the headquarters of the Powers in Brasília, the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) opened a channel for people to send videos, photos or prints of social networks.

According to the agency, the Department of Expertise, Research and Analysis of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) will act to “preserve the evidentiary material necessary for the punishment of offenders based on investigations to be conducted by the respective natural prosecutors of the cases”.

The PGR said it will inform this Monday (9.jan) how people will be able to forward the materials.

Watch the channel promotion video (3min5s):

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists who do not accept the victory of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) over the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the October elections invaded the National Congress.

Protesters broke through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force to enter the Green Room of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, part of the group went to the Planalto Palace and vandalized several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the STF. They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

Until the early hours of the morning of this Monday (9.jan), 300 people were detained.

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (8.jan), there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access to the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.