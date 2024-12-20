Meta prepares to launch Movie Gen on Instagram, a AI model for video editing. This is a novelty announced by Adam Mosseri himself, who yesterday shared a video on the platform in which he elucidated the potential of this artificial intelligence, capable of “editing almost any aspect of [tus] videos with a simple text prompt”.

As anticipated by the head of Instagram, Movie Gen will allow creators change your outfit or the context in which you were filmedas well as add elements to the sceneto enrich it to your liking. In short, as Mosseri himself demonstrated – and as you can see in the video below – this tool promises great things.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

For now, however, Mosseri’s action seems to be nothing more than a mere announcement. More details and officialities will come. As he himself reported, in fact, Movie Gen could come to Instagram next yearbut there has been no official communication from Meta yet, which means that the AI ​​model could also arrive with some more improvements. In any case, it is not surprising that Mosseri has decided to launch some previews of this novelty now, taking into account that just these days OpenAI has launched Soraits AI model dedicated exclusively to video generation, making it available to all its subscribers (although not in Europe).

At this point, it is clear that Mosseri’s statement is intended to demonstrate that Meta is also in the race for lead the field of artificial intelligence. After all, on more than one occasion Zuckerberg has declared his intention to turn his company’s AI model into one of the most used in the world. It is clear that this is the path he has decided to follow.

Article originally published in WIRED Italyadapted by Manuel de León.