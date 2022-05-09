Meta is preparing to introduce NFTs on Instagram within the next week, for now on the US market. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital intangible objects that are linked exclusively to an individual who can claim possession thanks to a digital certificate linked to the blockchain. Creators and collectors will be able to start showing their NFTs on Instagram, and later also on Facebook. The number one of the social network, Adam Mosseri, shared a video where he explains how the collectibles will work: it will be possible to show them in the Stories, in the posts and in the Reel and by clicking on them it will be possible to have more information on the artist and other details. There will be no cost associated with publishing content with NFT. Mosseri also explains that the function will be added in a soft way, to listen to public feedback about it: only a small number of users will be able to publish NFTs on their Instagram content, at least at the moment. Twitter has also adopted a similar strategy, and currently allows you to show NFTs as a profile picture if you have access to this feature in beta.

