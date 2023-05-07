Instagram you will certainly know it, it is one of the most loved and used social networks ever with a faithful user who shares photos, videos and much more every day. As you well know if you use it too, on the social network there is the possibility of creating a list of close friends who will be able to access stories reserved only for them. What would you think if you could reserve the list too actual posts?

Instagram: posts visible only to close friends coming soon?

Posting stories is perhaps one of the most used features by Instagram users, a quick and easy way to share short moments and memories with friends. If there’s something more private every now and then, you can also decide to only show it to a select list of close friends. Now perhaps this feature is about to expand by further expanding the more “personal” use of the platform.

According to a tweet from Alessandro Paluzzi, reverse engineer and mobile developer, Instagram is now working on a way to even make real posts that will only pop up in people’s feed among close friends! Below we present the post in question with the relative screen that would demonstrate it.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts visible only to Close Friends 👀 pic.twitter.com/VQPQ0qKeah — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 4, 2023

It would certainly be a very interesting function to create a feed dedicated to friends, even if for now we don’t have much additional information about it and we don’t know how this can then be managed within the user profile. Who knows if the news will turn out to be true and especially when we will be able to put our hands on the feature! In any case rest assured that We will keep you updated on all the news!