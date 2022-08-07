Instagram does not need any presentation, it is one of the most used social networks in the world even if it is losing a lot of users.

If you are also a trusted user of the platform, you will certainly like the news today, so stop the chatter and let’s get started!

Instagram: photos will now be full screen!

For a long time now Instagram is evolving in an attempt to chase after the many users that rivals are stealing. There are many innovations that have entered the platform and today a new one is added!

The changes are so many that they are slightly destabilizing users who do not always like the constant chasing after platforms like TikTok. Recently the CEO announced that the focus of the platform will no longer be just that of photos but videos will take on ever greater depth.

The novelty is also that the photos can be of different formats, including the “high” one that just to understand is the same as the Reels. From 4: 5 we will switch to a format of 9:16 and the tests will start very soon!

So, whether you like it or not, the news will soon arrive officially. For the moment, however, the tests will be limited to a very small number of users, so we will have to wait a bit!