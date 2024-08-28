Nowadays, we can undoubtedly define Instagram as one of the most popular social networks, especially among young people. Over time, Instagram has introduced new features such as Instagram Storiesi reelthe Notes and much more. For several years now, for example, we have witnessed the partial integration of music streaming platforms such as Apple Music or Spotify within the Instagram app (such as the ability to share songs on your profile), allowing users to share their favorite songs within their stories or as background music for their posts. Precisely in this regard, it seems that a new feature is about to appear within the app, strongly winking at some messaging programs of the past: let’s discover it together.

Instagram: MSN-style song sharing is coming soon Many web “veterans” will surely remember MSNthe famous Microsoft messaging system in vogue in the 90s and early 2000s, when smartphones and apps like WhatsApp did not yet exist. WhatsApp or Telegram. Specifically, MSN allowed you to share the song in real time that was being listened to at that precise moment, which was then displayed to one’s online contacts. MSN, the Windows messaging system According to the testimony of Alexander Paluzziweb developer and researcher, a very similar feature is about to arrive on Instagram: the developers of Half They are currently working on allowing users to instantly share the Spotify song they are playing, within the recently introduced Notes section.