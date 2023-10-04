Home page World

In an era where technological advances dictate the pace of our everyday lives, there are moments when we long for the memories of the past.

Bielefeld – A recently opened TikTok The video released perfectly captured this feeling of nostalgia. It takes us on a journey back to 2011, a time when social media was just beginning to take over the world and forever change the way we communicate and share moments.

The Magic of iPod Touch 4: Uploading a Picture to Instagram in 2011

The video shows a person holding and listening to an iPod Touch 4 Instagram surfs. The headline “Making an Instagram like it was 2011” sets the tone for what follows. The iPod Touch 4, popular between 2010 and 2012, was one of the first devices to offer users the ability to access platforms like Instagram and share their moments with the world.

The person in the video then takes a picture using the iPod, without any of today’s stickers, effects or advanced editing features. A simple filter is simply placed over the image to give it that certain something. After the image is edited, the person adds the hashtag #summer2011 and uploads it. A simple yet powerful act that captures the essence of 2011. How NEXTG.tv reported, there was a function for posting Stories Not yet at that time, it was only introduced in August 2016.

Nostalgia awakens the longing for simplicity

However, loading times between operations are noticeably long, a stark contrast to the lightning-fast speeds of modern smartphones. This is humorously highlighted in the video’s comments, with one user writing: “How long this takes to load I’m freaking out.”

The comments under the video are a testimonial of how much people miss those bygone times. One comment reads: “When you realize that this time will never come again.” Another user adds: “Life was so simple omg.” And another writes: “Why can’t life be this simple now. “

It’s a reminder that sometimes less is more and that the simplest moments are often the most meaningful. As we reflect on the evolution of Instagram, one may wonder how Instagram actually determines which accounts to suggest to a user whether a suggested profile has visited your own profile. It’s fascinating to see how the platform has evolved over the years and how it influences our interactions.