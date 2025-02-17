Instagram has begun to try a new button of ‘I do not like’ in the comments of the publications and ‘reels’, so that users can use it to point out those comments with which they do not agree because they are negative, unpleasant or irrelevant .

The social network owned by Meta has an option of ‘like’ both for publications, and for stories and comments. It is a tool that allows users to express their affinity with a photograph, a video or comment published on the platform.

Now, Meta intends to offer a way to aim the opposite with the implementation of a new button of ‘I do not like’, which has begun to try some users for comments from publications and ‘reels’ on Instagram, and that will allow you to point out those Comments that are negative, unpleasant or irrelevant.

This has been shared by the head of the social network, Adam Mosseri, in a publication in Threads, where he has clarified that it is a function designed for “over time” to help the classification of comments and, therefore, “move Below “those who do not like most users.

“Our hope is that this helps to make more friendly comments on Instagram,” Mosseri has op ‘In publications.

Likewise, Mosseri has also detailed that the ‘I do not like’ will be anonymous, so “no one will know” who has pressed that option in the comment in question.