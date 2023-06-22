Instagram it is certainly one of the most famous and appreciated social networks ever, even if the competition is becoming increasingly fierce. Over time many interesting features have been added, including reels, and today we have a very interesting news!

Instagram allows you to download reels!

Reels have become an integral part of Instagram following in the footsteps of TikTok and there are millions of users who use them daily. If there was one factor missing though, it was definitely the ability to download and save them on your device.

Well, that’s about to change! The button dedicated to the download of the reels has in fact already been added, even if for now only in the United States, and it is a novelty that users are appreciating to say the least. It will now therefore be possible to save the videos of any public account, obviously taking into account that a watermark will be added automatically with the original profile name.

For the moment nothing seems to have changed in Italy yet, but as we know by now, generally this kind of feature also arrives soon in Europe. We obviously hope to be able to try it quickly and we will keep you updated on all the news!