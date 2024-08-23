Instagram is taking us back in time with a new feature that harks back to the golden days of Myspace. Starting today, users will be able to customize their profiles by adding a favorite song.

The new feature allows you to add a song to your profile’s bio area. The song will remain visible until you remove or replace it. However, unlike Myspace, songs will not automatically play. Users who visit a profile with a song can listen to it or manually stop it.

To add a song, users go to the “edit profile” page. From there, they can search for and select a track from Instagram’s music library, which includes songs available for Reels and posts. They can choose a 30-second snippet of the song to add to their profile.

How the chosen song appears on your Instagram profile (highlighted in yellow)

Instagram is launching this new feature in collaboration with the pop star Sabrina CarpenterCarpenter’s official Instagram profile will include a preview of her new song “Taste,” ahead of her full album. Instagram says this is the only chance to hear the song before its official release. Instagram is also adding some hidden features tied to Carpenter’s album, “Short n’ Sweet.” Using certain keywords like “Sabrina” or the coffee cup emoji will turn Notes temporary messages light blue. There’s also a Carpenter-branded chat theme featuring lipstick kisses.

With this new feature, Instagram is giving users a fun and personalized way to express themselves online. The ability to add a song to your profile brings back memories of Myspace and could become a popular trend among users of the platform. What do you think? Will you be adding a song to your profile right now? If so, which one? Let us know in the comments below.