As of now, Instagram has a Trash where deleted IGTV posts, reels, stories and videos will be stored. Directly deleted stories (not in the archive) will remain in the “Recently Deleted” folder for 24 hours.

The rest of the content will be stored for 30 days.

As an added protection, Instagram will verify the identity of the account holders before deleting or restoring the content stored in the trash. As reported by Instagram on its official blog, this function is intended to prevent hackers from deleting posts from the accounts they have access to.

The ‘Recently deleted’ folder is located in the ‘Account’ section within the Instagram settings. In it you can see all the stored content and how many days until it is permanently deleted.

You may need to update the latest version of the app to see the new feature.

The reels, in the sights

Almost all social networks are looking to cut the creative advantage that separates them from TikTok, owned by the Asian firm ByteDance, which already exceeds 850 million active users per month.

Adam Mosseri, the director of Instagram, recognized days ago the advantage of the app of Chinese origin and the little success of the reels format in the Reels format, which was launched in the United States in August and is the competitor (some define it as a lackluster knockoff) of TikTok.

“I’m still not happy with that,” he says. “We are growing both in terms of how much people share and how much they consume, but we have a long way to go. And we have to be honest that TikTok is ahead.“He acknowledged with overwhelming sincerity.

The executive accepted that, despite the good results that Instagram is achieving through Reels, they are still in a stage in which they seek to consolidate.

The challenge for Reels is to achieve greater public acceptance. Photo: AFP

He specifically mentioned TikTok’s innovative creative tools, such as filters and effects that stimulate new video meme formats, as something that Instagram isn’t doing on its own yet, but eventually must.

Instagram is also experiencing a conflict between its many video formats that currently coexist within the platform.

In this sense, Mosseri recognizes that there is confusion since, according to the manager, most people may not know how to differentiate the videos on Instagram and IGTV, for which for this year he will try to bet on “simplifying and consolidating ideas” .

The synthesis Mosseri hints at is that both IGTV and Reels, as well as general videos posted to the Instagram grid, need some kind of consolidation and clarity, which makes sense, especially when the app tries to do everything at once.

With information from DPA.

SL