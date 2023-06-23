Meta has made available a new feature for Instagram: it will be possible download the Reels (ie videos), even if for now it is an option active only in the United States of America. Many rival platforms, such as TikTok, have already allowed you to do the same for some time.

Precisely, the downloaded Reels will have a superimposed brand and they will have the name of the person who posted them inside. These are also quite common choices for this type of function.

Everything was shared by the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, who revealed that users will be able to download the Reels, save them on their device and then share them even with those who do not have an account on the platform. This feature has been in demand for a long time, so we are sure that many users will be happy with it.

In any case, for the moment the Reels download it is only possible via mobile devices: the function is not active on PC. Obviously it is possible that everything will be introduced in the future, perhaps as the download is made available in other parts of the world. However, the process is very simple: you just have to select the sharing function and choose download.

