Not just smartphones: Instagram is testing the ability to create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer.
The functionality was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who captured some screenshots demonstrating the functionality. Facebook confirmed the test in a statement to Bloomberg.
“We know a lot of people log into Instagram on their computer,” spokeswoman Christine Pai said. “To enhance this experience, we are testing the possibility of creating an Instagram post feed with their desktop browser.”
