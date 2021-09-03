Magaly medina shared a unique video on his Instagram account, in which he shows his almost empty set during the broadcast of the match between Peru and Uruguay for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The excitement for the return to the stadiums and the return of Paolo Guerrero to the national team invaded millions of people around the country. This was also the case with the production team of Magaly TV, the firm, whose members did not hesitate to momentarily leave their work to be able to see the meeting.

The famous show host exposed her colleagues and spread her ‘complaint’ through social media. In the clip, he can be seen arriving at the television set, which usually has the presence of camera personnel, technicians and other workers.

Magaly Medina did not hesitate to leave a message with which she sarcastically expressed that she felt betrayed when she saw that her team preferred to see the Peru vs. Uruguay.

“I’m in the studio and look: empty. There is no one, no one. Do you know where everyone is? Watching soccer. That’s how they betray me ”, were the words that the TV figure put into his official Instagram account.

Seconds later, Magaly Medina showed off the luxurious gifts she received from Andrés Hurtado after her trip to the United States. The also influencer showed the cameras the Gucci wallet that came as a gift.

“I don’t know why he gives it to me, but I deserve it, right? I accept it ”, he expressed on Instagram.

