Instagram features the “Search Map” feature which shows new places that might be interesting to see

Instagram focuses on places of interest to stimulate sharing of photos and Stories. The social network has in fact today launched a new function called “Search on the map” which allows you to view new places to visit such as restaurants, bars and parks. The operation of the new tool is based on the habits of the users of the app through an analysis of the most used hashtags.

Instagram launches “Search on the map”: how the new tool works

The “Search on map” function can be used in two different ways from the navigation tab or by using the hashtag search. As for the first possibility, by pressing on the new map icon in the upper right corner of the navigation tab, popular places with hashtags of various categories are shown, such as restaurants, cafes and tourist destinations near your current location. Using the hashtag search instead, when for example a user searches using the hashtag #ristorante to find recommendations, the nearby businesses published with that hashtag will appear in the results. Users can therefore discover different types of places in two ways and, by visiting their Instagram accounts, they can then get more information.

The “Search on Map” feature will initially be available in select countries, including Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal. In the future, the function will be extended to other countries.