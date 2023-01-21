Instagram announced this Thursday (19) a new mode that stops notifications at periods scheduled by platform users.

Called “Quiet Mode”, the tool is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but should reach other countries in the coming months.

The purpose of the platform is to help users concentrate when they are engaged in some activity and to establish usage limits, especially for teenagers.

By activating silent mode in the settings menu, notifications will be silenced and when a follower sends a message, he will receive an automatic reply with the mode warning.