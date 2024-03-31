In an age where social media increasingly becomes a battleground for originality and engagement, Instagram appears to be going a step further by introducing a new feature to enrich the way creators and users interact on the platform. Developer and insider Alessandro Paluzzi recently uncovered signs of a feature in the works called “challenges”, aimed at Instagram broadcast channels, similar in dynamics to Telegram channels, which will allow creators to launch photo contests for members, offering them prizes .

According to what emerged from a screenshot shared by Paluzzi, channel members will have the opportunity to interact with the photos participating in the competition or report them, and to share them “in their stories, messages and on other apps”. This mechanism not only promises to increase engagement within channels, but also opens up new dynamics of sharing and transversal visibility on different social networks.

#Instagram is working on challenges for channels 👀 ℹ️ Create a contest for members to submit photos to win prizes. You choose the winners once the challenge ends.

Members can react, share and report entries. pic.twitter.com/AiDCxCcSWZ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 30, 2024

The “challenges” appear to be a direct response to the growing need for creators and brands to generate authentic interaction and deep engagement with their audiences. Furthermore, with the introduction of prizes, Instagram could further incentivize user participation and creativity, making these photographic challenges not only a moment of sharing, but also an opportunity to stand out and gain visibility.

No details have yet been revealed on how the prizes will be managed and on what criteria the participating photos will be evaluated. However, the competitive element introduced by this new feature promises to add a further layer of interaction, making broadcast channels on Instagram not just sharing spaces, but true creative arenas.