





Instagram has announced new features for users to protect themselves from unwanted interactions. The social network will be able to identify and hide offensive messages in which the letters of the text are replaced by numbers, a technique used to circumvent protection filters.

To activate the hidden words feature, access the profile through the photo in the lower right corner of the screen, click on the three dots, then enter “settings”, select ‘privacy’, then ‘hidden words’ and activate protections.

+ ELECTORAL ZONE-Instagram marks Neymar’s election post as false information

You can hide comments in feed, stories, reels, lives and IGTV. To activate the “hidden words” feature, in which the user creates a list of phrases, words and emojis that they do not want to see, it is necessary to click on “manage custom words and phrases”.

Safety >>> Check out these 4 updates to help you stay safe on Instagram: 1) If you block someone, you now have the option to block accounts they may create in the future, in addition to their existing accounts. pic.twitter.com/y964xsRYfg — Instagram (@instagram) October 20, 2022







