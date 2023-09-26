Rapper Daria Zoteeva, better known as Instasamka, showed her appearance without makeup and surprised fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 23-year-old artist captured a close-up of her face. At the same time, she is wearing thick-framed glasses and a purple sweater. So, in the posted photo you can see that the skin has enlarged pores, signs of post-acne and acne-like rashes.

Fans admired the natural appearance of the performer, which they began to write about in the comments under the post. “Thank you for posting this photo. Now my worries about skin are reduced to a minimum”, “Real”, “Well done for not being embarrassed to show it. Almost all of us are like that, with rare exceptions,” “Natural and beautiful,” “Chic,” they said.

Earlier, Instasamka spoke about complexes due to her appearance. In one of her posts on social networks, Zoteeva admitted that she had not accepted her figure for a long time.