Instagram is adding a new feature that promises to give users the ability to preview what their grid will look like before posting.

Instagram, under the Meta umbrella, is introducing a new feature, currently in the testing phase, that will make it more convenient to update your profile.

The rollout has begun for a limited audience of users with the latest version of the app.

These lucky ones will be allowed to view a special preview of posts before sharing them. Being able to get a first look at what the grid will look like in advance will certainly make content creators happy, as well as those users who give great importance to the aesthetics of your profile and how it appears to those who visit it.

Before the introduction of this change, to see how content would appear, you had to use external software.

Grid preview Screenshot of the new grid preview feature As reported by Pocket-lint, the new feature allows users to see what their profile photos will look like before actually posting them. See also Sea of ​​Thieves marks a new bestseller on Steam: its pirates are immune to Xbox Game Pass In the test version, currently in distribution, the “Show preview” it becomes available when you enter image editing, right before you press “Next” to publish. This tool intuitively allows you to see where the post will fit in the grid before publishing, as shown in the screenshot above. The new feature could be particularly advantageous for brands and influencers who want to maintain organization and consistency with their identity on their social pages, without having to experiment in the meantime. With this update, Instagram simplifies the experience by eliminating the reliance on external tools.

Now it will no longer be necessary to rely on third-party apps to plan and preview your posts, you can do it directly on the platform.