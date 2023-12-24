Instagram is adding a new feature that promises to give users the ability to preview what their grid will look like before posting.
Instagram, under the Meta umbrella, is introducing a new feature, currently in the testing phase, that will make it more convenient to update your profile.
The rollout has begun for a limited audience of users with the latest version of the app.
These lucky ones will be allowed to view a special preview of posts before sharing them.
Being able to get a first look at what the grid will look like in advance will certainly make content creators happy, as well as those users who give great importance to the aesthetics of your profile and how it appears to those who visit it.
Before the introduction of this change, to see how content would appear, you had to use external software.
Grid preview
As reported by Pocket-lint, the new feature allows users to see what their profile photos will look like before actually posting them.
In the test version, currently in distribution, the “Show preview” it becomes available when you enter image editing, right before you press “Next” to publish.
This tool intuitively allows you to see where the post will fit in the grid before publishing, as shown in the screenshot above.
The new feature could be particularly advantageous for brands and influencers who want to maintain organization and consistency with their identity on their social pages, without having to experiment in the meantime.
With this update, Instagram simplifies the experience by eliminating the reliance on external tools.
Now it will no longer be necessary to rely on third-party apps to plan and preview your posts, you can do it directly on the platform.
How to get the preview
Instagram introduces regularly news with a gradual releaseand this update is no exception.
The feature is currently only available to a small group of users with the latest version of the app.
To check if you have access to the preview of the grid posts, you can first launch the Instagram app and tap on the central symbol in the bottom bar to create a new post.
Once this step is completed, the user must select the images he wishes to share and then tap 'Next'.
Subsequently, under the chosen photos, the user will find the text 'Show Preview' and will have to click on it.
If the text is not visible, there may be an eye symbol located in the top right corner.
By clicking on this symbol, you will be able to preview the post.
We talked about the new functions that are introduced from time to time on the platform managed by Adam Mosseri, such as the possibility of limiting the viewing of Reels and posts only to close friends.
There are also other news that signal a change of direction, such as the interruption of the integration between Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that Threads, recently launched here in Italy, is closely linked to Instagram: its potential entry into the fediverse has also recently been discussed.
#Instagram #restyling #sight #option #preview #grid
Leave a Reply