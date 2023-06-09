AFPi

06/08/2023 – 21:57

Instagram is the top platform used by pedophile networks to promote and sell content that depicts sexual abuse of minors, says a report by Stanford University and the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Large networks of accounts purporting to be used by minors openly advertise child sexual abuse material for sale,” said researchers at the Center for Cyber ​​Policy at the prestigious university in Silicon Valley on Wednesday.

“Instagram is currently the most important platform for these networks due to features such as content recommendation algorithms and direct messages, which help connect buyers and sellers,” they added.

Furthermore, pedophiles and the aforementioned networks do not need to show a lot of ingenuity to achieve their goals.

According to the WSJ, a simple search for explicit keywords on the subject leads to accounts that use these hashtags to offer content with sexual abuse of minors.

Many of these profiles “claim to be operated by minors themselves and use overtly sexual pseudonyms”, details the article.

The accounts don’t directly say they’re selling such images, but they do have menus with options, including, in some cases, to request specific sexual acts.

Stanford researchers also detected video offers featuring zoophilia and self-harm.

“For a certain price, children are available for ‘meetings’ in person,” the text continues.

The report highlights the role played by the social network’s algorithms: a test account created by the newspaper was “flooded with content that sexualizes children” after clicking on some of these recommendations.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

According to the WSJ, the social media giant acknowledged that it has difficulties in its security services and said that it had created a “working group” to address the problem.

In March, pension and investment funds filed a complaint against Meta for “turning a blind eye” to human trafficking and pedophilia on its platforms.

Instagram is also regularly accused by associations and authorities of not sufficiently protecting children against the risks of harassment, addiction and personal image problems.























