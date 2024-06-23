Facebook and YouTube appear in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively; the Judiciary is more present on media platforms

O Instagram it was the social network most used by public bodies (89%) in 2023. The result shows the rise in the reach of media platforms within the political environment. In terms of comparison, this number was only 31% in 2015. The data comes from the ICT Electronic Government survey, released on Monday (June 17, 2024) by the Internet Steering Committee in Brazil. Read the complete (PDF – 1MB).

At a declining rate, the Facebook came in 2nd place. Among the public bodies interviewed in the survey, 72% said they had at least 1 profile on the social network. It was 81% in 2021. In 3rd place is YouTubewith 63%.

Success in the pandemic, the TikTok appeared for the first time in the search. It was cited by 14% of federal and state respondents.

In the separation by power, the Judiciary bodies (state and federal) are the most present in the networks. Among those interviewed, 86% said they had 4 or more profiles on social networks. The Legislature appears next, with 85%. The Executive completes the top 3 (60%).

Also according to the research, following new trends, 24% of federal public bodies stated that they use some type of chatbot –virtual assistant– in your profiles. Among states, the number is slightly lower, 16%.

Methodology

The survey is carried out every 2 years. In 2023, it heard 4,265 city halls – 77% of Brazilian municipalities and 677 federal and state bodies of the executive powers, judiciary and public ministry.