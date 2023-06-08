AFPi

06/08/2023 – 12:37

Instagram is the top platform used by pedophile networks to promote and sell child sexual abuse content, says a report by Stanford University and the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Large networks of accounts that appear to be run by minors openly advertise child sexual abuse material for sale,” researchers at the Cyber ​​Policy Center at this renowned Silicon Valley university said on Wednesday.

“Instagram is, today, the most important platform for these networks, due to features such as content recommendation algorithms and direct messages, which help to connect buyers and sellers”, they added.

And neither pedophiles nor these networks need to show much ingenuity.

According to the WSJ, a simple search for explicit keywords on the subject leads to accounts that use these tags to advertise child sexual abuse content.

Many of these profiles “claim to be managed by the children themselves and use openly sexual pseudonyms”, details the article.

The accounts don’t directly say they’re selling these images, but they do have menus with options, including, in some cases, requesting specific sexual acts. The Stanford researchers also detected video offers featuring zoophilia and self-harm.

“For a certain price, children are available for face-to-face ‘meetings’”, continues the text.

The report highlights the role played by the algorithms of the popular social network: a test account created by the newspaper was “flooded with content that sexualizes children”, after clicking on some of these recommendations.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, did not immediately respond to the AFP’s request for comment.

According to the WSJ, the social media giant acknowledged having difficulties with its security services and said it had created a “working group” to address the issue.

In March, pension and investment funds filed a complaint against Meta for having “turned a blind eye” to human trafficking and pedophilia on its platforms.

Instagram is also regularly accused by associations and authorities of not sufficiently protecting children against the risks of bullying, addiction and self-image problems.























