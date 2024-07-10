According to new data, Instagram (65%) now surpasses Facebook (64%) as the No. 1 platform among the 2,059 consumers surveyed by the Sprout Social’s Consumer Pulse.

It is worth noting that among the participants in this survey there were 1,009 American and 1,050 British consumers who have at least one social media account and follow at least five brands on them.

So this isn’t a global survey. Also, by comparing the US population (335 million) to the UK (68 million), the survey isn’t a representative sample of either country. And focusing on consumers who follow at least five brands on social media also skews the results.

However, when broken down by age groups, there are significant differences in usage that marketers will want to analyze and consider moving forward.

For example, 519 participants belonged to Generation Z (18-24 years old), 757 to the Millennial Generation (25-40 years old), 502 to Generation X (41-56 years old), and 281 to the Baby Boom Generation (57-75 years old).

Instagram and social media by age

Generation Z is the most popular user of Instagram, followed by TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook.

The Millennial generation is the one that uses Instagram the most, followed by Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Generation X is the most popular user of Facebook, followed by Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Baby Boomers are the most likely users of Facebook, followed by YouTube, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Another interesting fact from the survey is that 45% of consumers surveyed have “detoxed from social media” in the past six months, and 51% plan to do so in the next six months.

So it seems that a significant percentage of “consumers” who follow at least five brands on social media need to take temporary breaks from “consumption” for a variety of reasons, such as mental health, feeling overwhelmed, or wanting to reflect on their social media use.

