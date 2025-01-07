Instagram accelerates the pace with AI. According to 404 Mediumthe platform is testing a new feature that allows Meta’s artificial intelligence to generate user images and automatically post them to your feed.

In recent days, many Reddit users claimed to come across an ad created by Meta’s AI, which showed them in full body standing right in the middle of an ‘infinite mirror maze’. “I used Meta AI to edit a selfieand now Instagram is using my face for personalized ads,” one account wrote on the post shared.

Mystery solved: it’s a new feature

In a short time, more images circulated on the network, raising criticism from other users. Immediately, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram clarified to 404Medium that this is not an advertisement, but a test of the Imagine Yourself function from Meta AI, which allows users to edit their photos with the support of artificial intelligence. And apparently also generate images to automatically post to your feed.

“We are testing new artificially generated content on your feeds from Facebook and Instagram, so from now on you will be able to see images created by Meta AI just for you, based on your current interests and trends,” the company wrote in an announcement published in September, anticipating what would happen in the following months. Therefore, what the Redditors In recent days it is far from being real.

The image that became popular on Reddit. Created with the 'Imagine Yourself' tool.

What other AI features does Instagram offer?

With Meta AI you can have conversations, create chatbots that you can share with the Instagram community and generate stock images or your face. The assistant based on artificial intelligence (AI) is available in 22 countries, in Spanish, English, German, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese. At the moment, some of the following features are only available to platform users in the US:

Imagine Yourself: Based on a biometric analysis, similar to Apple’s FaceID, Meta AI will be able to use your features to generate multiple images. You can add your face to new environments, photographs and settings. The tool is available for your posts from Facebook and Stories from Instagram.

Similar to the virtual assistant in WhatsApp, you can generate text, request recommendations and receive automatic responses.

Similar to the virtual assistant in WhatsApp, you can generate text, request recommendations and receive automatic responses. Create chatbots custom: Users have the option to create bots and share them with the community. From AI girlfriends, video game characters, etc. Chat with whoever you want, although the conversation is only in English.

Users have the option to create bots and share them with the community. From AI girlfriends, video game characters, etc. Chat with whoever you want, although the conversation is only in English. Meta AI with voice: Interact with the Meta bot, you can change the tone, choose the voice and even select figures like John Cena, Judi Dench, Keegan-Michael Hey or Kristen Bell.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.