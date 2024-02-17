Home page World

Press Split

Instagram is testing a new limit on the number of hashtags per post. The previous number of 30 hashtags is to be reduced to five.

Instagram is currently conducting tests that limit the number of hashtags users can add to their posts. According to some reports, the maximum number of tags that can be included in a single update is now limited to five. This innovation could have a significant impact on the strategies of content creators and brands on the platform.

Instagram is testing a new limit on the number of hashtags per post. © IMAGO IMAGES

Importance of Hashtag Restriction

Limiting the number of hashtags is a move that makes sense given that Meta already Similar limitations were introduced on the Threads platform has. The idea there is that limiting tags to just one per post will reduce the opportunities for spammers to hijack trending topics by adding as many popular tags as possible in the hopes of getting their updates into as many search streams as possible. After tags were introduced on threads, users complained about problems.

Similar logic could be applied on Instagram, where spammers regularly target popular tags. It is also a common practice to add additional tags in the first comment, which in some cases already leads to greater reach. However, the effectiveness of these new restrictions may be questioned as there are already methods to circumvent them.

Possible changes in discovery

Instagram could also limit the discovery value of hashtags posted within comments or comments (not replies) added by the creator. If this were to be implemented as well, it would be a bigger consideration.

Businesses and content creators should carefully study the right hashtags for their business and apply more specific, targeted tags to each of their updates. Five tags might be sufficient, but a broader implementation of this limit could still impact the posting process and the use of tags in posts.

Limiting tag usage could also be a sign that hashtags are no longer as valuable as they once were, as social platforms' algorithms have become much better at sorting content based on a broader set of identifiers. If Instagram already knows what a post is likely to be about, it may not need manual tags as much, which could represent another change in the process.

Update from Instagram: Hashtag restriction is a bug in the system

After queries, Instagram has now stated that the hashtag restriction was a mistake and that it is not currently being actively researched. This clarification could come as a relief to many users, but it raises questions about the future direction of the platform. However, with the help of hashtags, a shadowban can be identified and identify.